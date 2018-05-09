Dissidia Final Fantasy NT official website A new character will be added to 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' in the near future

"Final Fantasy XII's" Vayne Carudas Solidor was the first DLC character added to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT," and recently, developers announced when they will reveal the identity of the next roster addition.

Square Enix announced that they will host a live stream on May 15, and during that broadcast, they will officially unveil the next character coming to the aforementioned fighting game, DualShockers reported.

Currently, only a few things are known about this second DLC character.

Per an earlier report from Gematsu, the developers teased that the next DLC character is male and from the older half of the numbered "Final Fantasy" games. This upcoming roster addition will also be making his series debut when he is officially unveiled.

Going off of those clues, several fans over on Reddit have come up with their guesses for who the second DLC character may be.

The most popular guess at the moment is that the second DLC character will turn out to be none other than Locke Cole from "Final Fantasy VI."

Locke is one of the more interesting characters ever introduced in the long-running RPG series. He works primarily as a thief and a spy, but despite his occupations, he is a remarkably kind individual who would risk his own life to protect his friends.

As a combatant, Locke utilizes his speed and quickness to get the jump on his enemies, and he prefers to use daggers and swords to deal damage.

Many fans have indicated that they wouldn't mind seeing Locke as the next roster addition, although he's still not guaranteed to be added to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" at this point.

If Locke does not turn out be the next DLC character, some fans are guessing that the developers could go with "Final Fantasy II's" Minwu.

Minwu is not a particularly well-known "Final Fantasy" character, but it's that mystery surrounding him that makes him such an intriguing potential addition to the game. Players are also not able to control Minwu for an extended period of time in "Final Fantasy II," but that may change if he is added to the fighting game.

As a white mage, Minwu specializes in providing support for his allies, though if needed, he can dish out the damage as well.

One other candidate for that second DLC character slot that fans are pointing to is Vincent Valentine from "Final Fantasy VII."

Vincent is one of the most popular characters in the entire series despite him only being an optional character in the first game he appeared in. Vincent prefers to use firearms against his enemies, but he's also capable of transforming into different monsters that have varied abilities.

How the developers would work Vincent's transformations into the game would be interesting to see, but with him not guaranteed a slot yet, there's a chance that fans may not be able to learn more about that particular matter.

Following the reveal of the next DLC character on May 15, developers indicated previously that this new roster member will be officially added to the game sometime in June.

More news about "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" should be made available soon.