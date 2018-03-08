'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: First DLC Character Will Be Officially Revealed on March 13

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT official website The roster of 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' is set to grow soon

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" has been out for more than a month now, and in all likelihood, fans have begun to develop a pretty good feel for at least a few members of the roster.

Developers are set to shake things up soon, as they have a big announcement coming up.

According to a recent report from DualShockers, the developers will be hosting a livestream broadcast on March 13, during which they will reveal the identity of the newest member of the roster.

Now, there are a few things already known about this upcoming roster addition.

As seen in an earlier report from Gematsu, it is expected that the first downloadable content character will be male and will originate from the latter half of the numbered "Final Fantasy" games.

This character will also be making his series debut.

So, which character is coming next to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT?" Some fans over on Reddit have some interesting guesses.

Many fans are expecting that developers will release an antagonist first, and three particular villains of the series have been popping up as possible roster additions.

The first suggestion is Cid Raines from "Final Fantasy XIII." Cid has the potential to be a truly interesting addition to the roster thanks to his battle style. He likes using specialized stances in battle and that could play up really well inside a fighting game.

Some fans think Caius Ballad from "Final Fantasy XIII-2" will get the nod. Caius is capable of casting all kinds of powerful magic spells and shifting forms, which means he too can be an interesting addition to the roster.

There are fans who also think that Zenos yae Galvus from "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood" will be added. "Final Fantasy XIV" players know all about the might of Zenos, and he could be set to flash that power inside a different game soon.

At least five more DLC characters are expected to be added aside from the one who will be revealed on March 13.

More news about the DLC characters coming to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" should be made available soon.