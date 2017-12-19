'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: Open Beta Test to Run From Jan. 12 to 21

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT official website Tidus, Squall and Firion are among the characters included in 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT'

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is hitting store shelves on Jan. 30, but players will not have to wait until then to try out this fighting game.

Announced just recently by the developers, an open beta test for the game will go live on Jan. 12 and it will be made accessible to players in North America and Europe.

Participants are also going to be given plenty of opportunities to try out the upcoming game as it will remain in testing until Jan. 21.

The open beta set to go live for North America and Europe will get underway after testing is done in Japan.

At this point, developers have yet to reveal which modes and features will be made accessible to hopeful beta participants in North America and Europe, but if the open beta going live in those regions will be similar to the one scheduled for Japan, then some details may already be known.

According to a recent report from Gematsu, the open beta that will be made accessible to fans in Japan will feature Class Match. Class Matches take place online and they pit two teams made up of three characters each against one another. Players can go into a Class Match alone or form a party together with friends.

Another "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" mode expected to be available during the upcoming open beta is Rush Battle. Here, players will again be taking part in three-on-three battles, but instead of squaring off against other fans, they will be taking on CPU-controlled characters.

Character customization, treasures that can be obtained from going through the different game modes and even some segments of the game's story are also expected to be included in the open beta.

Additional details about the "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" open beta should be made available in the near future.