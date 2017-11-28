'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: Squall Leonhart Shows His Gunblade Mastery in New Gameplay Trailer

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix Squall inside 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT'

Best known as the brooding protagonist of "Final Fantasy 8," Squall Leonhart is now set to bring his brand of battling to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

A new gameplay trailer gives fans a good idea of how Squall will fight inside the upcoming game.

As fans may have expected, Squall's weapon of choice has not changed. He is still brandishing that familiar gunblade of his that is as deadly as it is different.

With gunblade in hand, Squall is capable of unleashing quick combos on any foe standing in front of him. The unique quality of his weapon has been retained as well, as he is shown firing off bullets right after finishing up a combo.

Back in "Final Fantasy 8," players had to time pulling the trigger on the gunblade just right in order to deal the most damage using Squall. It is unclear if that mechanic will remain in "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT," though it could add another layer of complexity to the fighting game character if developers decided to do so.

Squall is also capable of using other kinds of attacks inside the fighting game.

The trailer features him frequently using some kind of lightning-based magic attack, and at one point, Squall is even shown using the Draw move.

In "Final Fantasy 8," players used Draw to extract magic and summons from their opponent. So will Squall be able to use the same move to add new attacks to his arsenal?

That remains to be seen, but what is clear is that Squall will be getting his own stage in the new fighting game.

According to Attack of the Fanboy, the new stage is called Promising Places, and it should be familiar to fans who completed "Final Fantasy 8." Interestingly enough, it seems like the stage has two different forms - one that looks devoid of any living thing and the other which resembles a field full of flowers.

Fans will be able to check out Squall and the new stage as soon as "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is released on Jan. 30.