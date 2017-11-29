'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: The Crown Prince Noctis Gets His Own Gameplay Trailer

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT official website Noctis as he appears inside 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT'

"Final Fantasy 15's" Noctis is one of the more memorable characters ever produced by the long-running role-playing game series, which should make it not the least bit surprising that he has made it into "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

Noctis' preferred style of fighting differs quite significantly from what other "Final Fantasy" protagonists use. He still fights like a classic video game good guy, but with the added twist that he has abilities that give him so many advantages.

From what can be seen in the new gameplay trailer showcasing the moveset of the "Final Fantasy 15" protagonist, it seems like the developers of the upcoming fighting game have done well to capture the essence of his fighting style.

Just as in the game he stars in, Noctis remains incredibly agile in his new surroundings.

On top of that, he can still warp quickly from one point to another on the battlefield, which makes it incredibly difficult for any opponent to keep up with his rapid movements.

Noctis will also remain capable of using a variety of weapons even inside "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

As developers noted over on the game's official website, the special ability possessed by members of the royal line which allows those individuals to use "spectral weapons" created from seemingly out of nowhere is still featured by Noctis in the fighting game.

It is unclear exactly which of those spectral weapons Noctis will able to use in the fighting game, so fans are just going to have to stay tuned for that.

One more thing worth noting about Noctis is that he has been designated as an Assassin-class character in the game, hinting that he will be capable of dealing massive damage, though he may not be able to absorb plenty of hits himself.

More news about "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" should be made available soon.