'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: Trailer Confirms 28-Person Launch Day Roster

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT official website Protagonists from earlier 'Final Fantasy' games are featured in 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT'

The official release of "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is just a little over a month and a half away, and to get fans sufficiently excited, developers have provided a new trailer.

This time around, the trailer showcased the many characters included in the fighting game's launch day roster.

Twenty-eight characters in total will be playable come launch day, and they come from "Final Fantasy" titles new and old.

The Warrior of Light who starred in the first "Final Fantasy" offering will utilize his sword and shield to vanquish the foes that stand in his way. On the other end of the spectrum, players will be able to select Noctis, the protagonist of the latest mainline entry from the series, "Final Fantasy 15."

In between those bookend heroes are several others who have championed the cause of good throughout the course of the long-running role-playing game series, including Firion, Onion Knight, Cecil Harvey, Kain Highwind, Bartz Klauser, Terra Branford, Cloud Strife, Squall Leonhart, Zidane Tribal, Tidus, Shantotto, Vaan, Lightning, Y'Shtola Rhul, Ramza Beoulve and Ace.

Also included in "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" are several of the villains who have left their marks on the minds of many fans. The villainous characters set to be included in the fighting game are: Garland, The Emperor, the Cloud of Darkness, Golbez, Exdeath, Kefka Palazzo, Sephiroth, Sorceress Ultimecia, Kuja and Jecht.

Characters in the game also fall into four specific classes, with those being Assassin, Marksman, Specialist and Vanguard.

Notably, there are two more characters included in the game who are not part of the launch day roster but will have a role to play in the story. Materia will be leading the heroic characters in the game, while leading the opposite side will be Spiritus.

Those two characters can be seen in this previously released trailer.

Also, there will be seven Summons featured in the game who will be able to assist players. The seven Summons are Alexander, Bahamut, Ifrit, Leviathan, Odin, Ramuh and Shiva.

Players will be able to take control of the characters included in "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" as soon as the game is released worldwide on Jan. 30.