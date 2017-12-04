'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: Upcoming Fighting Game Will Be Present at 'Jump Festa'

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT official website 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' will feature characters from previous 'Final Fantasy' titles

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is one of the major titles already set to arrive worldwide early next year, though fans who are eager to learn more new details about it can already do so as soon as this month.

Spotted just recently by Shoryuken, the folks at Square Enix recently laid out their plans for the upcoming "Jump Festa" event, which will be held on Dec 16 to 17.

It looks like the developer/publisher is planning to make its presence felt at the gathering in a big way, as it will be bringing along quite a few titles, with the aforementioned fighting game being one of them.

A new trailer featuring the game is expected to make its debut at the event, and that should help give fans a better idea of what they will be getting from this particular Square Enix offering. Furthermore, it seems that a playable demo will be made available to the people in attendance and some of the developers may also be on hand to answer some of the community's burning questions.

Once fans are able to get their hands on "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT," they can try one of two available battle modes. They can opt to either stay offline and take part in battles against AI-controlled opponents or go online and test their skills against fellow fans all over the world.

Players can choose to fight using characters from several past "Final Fantasy" games. These characters belong to one of four different classes – Assassin, Marksman, Specialist and Vanguard – and players will have to figure out which ones work best for them. There are also Summons present in the game who can significantly impact matches.

Following the fighting game's "Jump Festa" appearance, fans worldwide can expect to see it in stores on Jan. 30.

More news about "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" should be made available in the near future.