'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: Villains From Past 'Final Fantasy' Games Star in a New Trailer

Villains from original 'Final Fantasy' up to 'Final Fantasy X' are included in the upcoming fighting game

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT's" roster is populated by the heroes and heroines who were featured in earlier installments of the "Final Fantasy" role-playing game series. They are not the only familiar characters who will be part of the upcoming game, however, as many of the series' antagonists are included as well.

A new trailer provided quick looks at the abilities of the villains who will be featured in the game.

Beginning with the main villain of the first "Final Fantasy," Garland is capable of summoning sharp blades that swirl around him.

The Emperor of Palamecia who challenged players in "Final Fantasy II" is also back, and he has brought his powerful cyclones with him.

"Final Fantasy III's" villainous representative is the Cloud of Darkness, a being driven to destroy who can eliminate enemies with powerful beam attacks.

Next up is Golbez, and this villain from "Final Fantasy IV" can call upon a Shadow Dragon to attack his enemies.

Exdeath from "Final Fantasy V" is a highly skilled combatant who uses his sword to slice through the foes that dare get in his way.

The maniacal Kefka Palazzo who served as the epitome of evil in "Final Fantasy VI" will be able to use powerful magic attacks inside "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

The iconic Sephiroth will feature the same, impressive sword skills that he showed off in "Final Fantasy VII."

Sorceress Ultimecia from "Final Fantasy VIII" will also be included in the game, and her magic-based attacks look utterly devastating.

"Final Fantasy IX's" Kuja utilizes magical orbs to attack. And lastly, Jecht from "Final Fantasy X" uses a big sword to inflict pain upon those unfortunate enough to meet him in battle.

Notably, the game's opening movie hints that there may be at least one more villain included, with that being the Savage God of Destruction Spiritus.

Fighting game fans will be able to take control of the antagonists and protagonists included in "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" as soon as the game is released on Jan. 30.