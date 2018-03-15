'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' Update: Main Villain from 'Final Fantasy XII' Announced as DLC

Square Enix Vayne Carudas Solidor graces his presence to the battlefield.

Square Enix has announced that the first character to be released as downloadable content (DLC) for "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" will be Vayne Carudas Solidor, the main antagonist and final boss of "Final Fantasy XII."

Square Enix revealed its new fighter through a short promotional video that shows off his prowess and abilities. Much like how he fights in his own game, Vayne prefers to get close to his foes and deal damage with punches and kicks with the occasional magic attack from afar.

However, he seems to have a unique ability, perhaps his EX Skill, that allows him to summon the Sephira Swords, a weapon he uses during one of the phases of his boss fight in "Final Fantasy XII." The trailer also shows that Vayne has the ability to transform into Vayne Novus, his second form in "Final Fantasy XII" where he empowers his body with nethicite.

Vayne serves as the first DLC character available in "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" and is expected to arrive in late April. The official "Final Fantasy" Twitter account also released a road map for its upcoming characters, which shows that it plans to release a new character every other month starting in April, with the last character expected to arrive by February of next year. Each character will be available for purchase individually, but those that own the Season Pass will get all six as soon as they come out.

While Square Enix has been pretty quiet about who it plans on releasing as DLC characters, it has given some hints regarding each upcoming character's gender and what series they are from.

According to a statement it made some time ago, of the five remaining characters, three are male and two are female. Of the men, one of them is from the "older half" of "Final Fantasy" titles, while the other two are from the "newer half," though it is unclear where the division lies. Both females are from the newer half as well. It should also be stated that only one of the females is a returning character to the "Dissidia" franchise.

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is available now on PlayStation 4.