DJ Khaled Fiancee's Brother Death News: Was Not Involved in Drug Deal

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Record producer DJ Khaled arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.

Tragedy struck last Sunday in the family of American producer DJ Khaled, whose fiancee's brother, Jonathan Tuck, was shot and killed in an apartment in The Bronx, New York City. Initially, it was highly speculated that Jonathan was involved in some form of drug transaction, but recent reports indicate otherwise.

As reported by TMZ, a representative from the Tuck family came forward to clarify that Jonathan was not involved in drugs during the time of his murder. Jonathan simply was "at the wrong place, at the wrong time." As it turns out, there was an ongoing robbery at the time, and Jonathan unfortunately stumbled upon it, which made him a witness. After being assaulted by the robbers, Jonathan was shot at the back of the head and not in the face — which was another piece of misinformation when the story first came out.

The revelation followed the speculations that the New York Police Department (NYPD) had made, stating Jonathan was attempting to purchase marijuana before he was shot. These reports have all been proven to be wrong. In fact, Jonathan's family described him as a devoted father to his 2-year-old daughter, Gianna, who he constantly spends time with after deciding to be a stay-at-home dad. On top of that, Jonathan was very close to his sister, Nicole, who is DJ Khaled's fiancee. Jonathan was 25 years old at the time of his passing.

Upon discovering his body, Jonathan was brought to the St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is still under way, and a suspect has been brought in for questioning by the NYPD, but no arrests have been made.

Jonathan was supposed to catch up with his friend, Brandon Davis, to watch the Superbowl, as reported by the New York Daily News. Davis had been friends with Jonathan for seven years, and describes him as a good person. Davis found out about the incident after receiving a call at four in the morning last Monday, Feb. 5, from Jonathan's girlfriend.

The tragic circumstance of the situation has led Jonathan's family to request the public to allow them some privacy and some time to grieve.