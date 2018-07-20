DJ Who Inspired Robin Williams' 'Good Morning Vietnam' Character Dead at 79

Wikimedia Commons/Tech.Sgt. James B. Pritchett Former US Air Force sergeant and DJ Adrian Cronauer

Robin Williams' inspiration for his 1987 film "Good Morning, Vietnam" has passed away.

In the obituary section of The Roanoke Times that was released Wednesday, former DJ Adrian Cronauer reportedly died in a nursing home in Troutville, Va. at the age of 79 due to an age-related disease.

Based on his obituary, Cronauer served as a DJ and host of the "Dawn Buster" radio show that aired in Saigon, Vietnam from 1965 to 1966 when he was serving as a US Airforce sergeant. He can be remembered for his signature line, "Good morning, Vietnam," which later on inspired the critically-acclaimed film.

He also reportedly served as a confidential advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense from 2001 up to 2009, and then, he became one of the Board of Directors of the National D-Day Memorial. The obituary also claimed that he served a total of two terms as a trustee of the Virginia War Memorial.

His family, represented by daughter-in-law Mary Muse, released a statement through CNN which reads: "Adrian was warm and approachable. He loved the service men and service women all over the world, and always made time to personally engage with them. Although he was an only child, his military brothers and sisters became part of his family."

Cronauer is survived by his stepson, Michael Muse, and his wife Mary, four grandchildren: Matthew Muse, along with his wife Kelley and their son Hudson; Dr. Sarah Minter (nee Muse) and husband Ryan; Christa Buchanan; and Cameron Buchanan.

The family will reportedly start receiving friends on Sunday, July 22, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oakey's East Chapel. He will also have a private interment that will be held at a still unannounced date which will feature Military Honors.

According to his obituary, the memorials may be made to a veteran's organization of their choice in lieu of flowers.