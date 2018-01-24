DJI Mavic Air News: Everything To Know

DJI official website Promotional picture for the DJI Mavic Air.

Recent reports have revealed that DJI has unveiled the next drone in their lineup. Called the Mavic Air, it is expected to be launched with better specs and handling than the previous model in the lineup, the Mavic Pro. Here is everything to know about DJI's Mavic Air.

According to reports, the main caveat of the DJI Mavic Air is the specs that it is promising comes with a trade-off. In return for portability, speed, weight, and handling, the company has shortened its flight time and it cannot travel at an incredible distance away from the operator. Considering this caveat and the upgrade in the specs, the DJI Mavic Air is expected to be sold at a lower price than the Mavic Pro. Despite the affordability of the Mavic Air, it seems that some critics were less than impressed and questioned whether or not DJI actually succeeded in convincing their consumers to upgrade to the Mavic Air.

Regardless, further reports revealed a full spec list of the DJI Mavic Air. It will feature a 32-megapixel panorama mode, 1/2.3 CMOS sensor and new ISP, 4K video specs and capability to shoot them at 60 frames per second, 3-way gimbal, four foldable legs, obstacle-avoidance sensors on all sides of the drone, support for visual positioning system, gesture control, 21-minute flight time, and compatibility with DJI Goggles. There is no news about the top speed of the drone yet, but it is expected to be noticeably faster than its predecessor. Furthermore, it will be launched in different colors, such as white and red.

The scheduled release date for the DJI Mavic Air is Jan. 28 and it will be sold for $799. Considering that it is $200 cheaper than the Mavic Pro, fans might want to check it out. In the meantime, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.