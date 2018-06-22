Do the Faithful Sleep Better?

A new study by the University of Texas at San Antonio has found that people who attend religious services and pray frequently tend to sleep better than their less religious counterparts.

Data from a large, recent nationwide survey of U.S. adults shows that religious attendance and frequency of prayer are positively associated with overall sleep quality, according to the study published in Sleep Health: Journal of the National Sleep Foundation.

