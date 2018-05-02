Do You Have to Choose Between Work and Family?

Dear Chuck,

I saw Paul Ryan won't seek re-election as Speaker of the House so he can spend more time with his family and I can identify. Last year I got a big promotion. The new job has been great, but it's required me to travel for the majority of the week and is extremely stressful. I have a wife and 3 kids at home and it's really difficult to leave them to travel so much. Recently, I've been considering leaving my job so I can spend more time with them. This job seems like God's faithful provision for us financially, but there's a major cost with it too. What do I do?

Torn about Traveling

