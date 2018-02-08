'Doctor Dolittle' Remake Casts Selena Gomez in Voice Role Alongside Tom Holland and Emma Thompson

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Recording artist Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.

Selena Gomez has joined the voice cast of the "Doctor Dolittle" remake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez has been tapped to voice one of the animals in "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle." Other actors who have voice roles are Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, and Tom Holland.

The film will star Robert Downey Jr. as the titular doctor who is able to converse with animals. Michael Sheen and Antonio Banderas join the "Iron Man" star in live-action roles. The flick will serve as a reunion for Downey and Holland outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The two actors, who respectively portray Tony Stark/Iron Man and Peter Parker/Spider-Man, will next be seen together in the highly anticipated blockbuster, "Avengers: Infinity War," in May.

Gomez, on the other hand, is no stranger to voice roles. The "13 Reasons Why" executive producer previously voiced Mavis, Dracula's daughter, in both 2012's "Hotel Transylvania" and its 2015 sequel. A third "Hotel Transylvania" film is scheduled to hit U.S. cinemas in July.

"The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle" is set to commence production in London later this month, with Stephen Gaghan directing a script which he wrote himself. Tom Shepherd wrote an earlier draft of the script. Jon Mone and Lexi Barta from Universal are tasked with overseeing production. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films are onboard as producers. Downey's wife, Susan, will also produce via Team Downey.

The version of Doctor Dolittle that many audiences may be familiar with is that of Eddie Murphy's, who starred in 1998's "Dr. Dolittle." The film received a 43 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it spawned four sequels due to its successful commercial performance. Both versions of the doctor were taken from children's books written by Hugh Lofting.

"The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle" will premiere in U.S. theaters on April 12, 2019.