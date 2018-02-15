'Doctor Strange 2' Rumors: Mutants Could Be Introduced in Unconfirmed Sequel

Facebook/DoctorStrangeOfficial Promotional image for 'Doctor Strange'

"Doctor Strange 2" is still unconfirmed at this point in time, but the potential sequel could be the perfect film to integrate mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

For a long time now, Disney and Marvel Studios have not been allowed to incorporate mutants into the MCU due to the rights belonging to Fox. Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were both introduced in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," with only the latter surviving until the end, but they were never referred to as mutants.

Then, Disney grabbed headlines when it was announced that the entertainment giant would be acquiring Fox, essentially putting the MCU and the X-Men universe under the same roof. And, while the deal has not been finalized, Screen Rant suggests that "Doctor Strange 2" would be the best film to introduce mutants into the MCU. More specifically, the sequel could feature a mutant known as Magik.

Fox is already developing a film, "The New Mutants," that includes Magik, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, which means it would not be too hard merging the two franchises. After all, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Magik have got their mystical abilities in common.

The publication posits that Doctor Strange, who is now the Sorcerer Supreme, could act as Magik's mentor in the sequel. It is not unheard of for Marvel to team up two or more superheroes in sequels to make for a great dynamic. It was done in "Captain America: Civil War" as well as "Thor: Ragnarok." "Spider-Man: Homecoming" also featured Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

Still, details about the potential sequel remain unknown. Marvel has yet to plot out their entire plans after Phase Three, which will conclude with the fourth "Avengers" film. Even "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson does not know whether or not there will be a second film.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing the Sorcerer Supreme in "Avengers: Infinity War," which is set to debut in U.S. cinemas on May 4.