'Doctor Who' Christmas Special 2017 Preview Photos Released

Christmas is only more than two weeks away, and so is the holiday special of "Doctor Who" that will be airing on BBC One on Dec. 25. The network has released preview photos for "Twice Upon a Time" to get viewers ready.

BBC One has released a good number of teaser photos on their website as a taste of their Christmas Day treat for "Doctor Who" fans. There are plenty of photos of Peter Capaldi as the 12th doctor, of course, as well as the first doctor of the series as portrayed by David Bradley.

Twitter/Doctor Who Official/BBC The "Doctor Who" holiday special "Twice Upon A Time" will be broadcast on Christmas Day on BBC One.

Mark Gatiss as The Captain looks sharp and alert as ever as he is shown inside a retro TARDIS set that looks like it belonged to the first doctor. Joining them is Pearl Mackie as Bill as they discuss matters surrounded by strange apparatus and knick-knacks scattered inside the brightly-lit TARDIS.

There are also scenes of the two doctors having a confrontation outside, as their two TARDISes look out of place just outside what looks like a fresh crater. Finally, there's a shot of the 12th doctor as he looks to be struggling with an outdated control panel that has begun to give off smoke.

Notably absent from the preview photos is the 13th doctor to be played by "Broadchurch's" Jodie Whittaker. There's supposedly a special scene as the twelfth doctor ends his term by regenerating into his successor.

This scene is one of the highlights of the Christmas Special, though; so it's just understandable that BBC One wants to hold it back to keep it a surprise for "Doctor Who" fans.

The video below is a trailer for the "Doctor Who" Christmas Special this year called "Twice Upon A Time." The yuletide episode will be airing at 5:30 p.m. U.K. time on BBC One on Christmas day.

