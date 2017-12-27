'Doctor Who' News: Jodie Whittaker Officially Introduced as the 13th Doctor

Facebook/DoctorWho Bill Potts and the Two Time Lords in the promo image of "Doctor Who" 2017 Christmas Special

Fans of "Doctor Who" has finally met the 13th Doctor. This week's annual Christmas Special of one of BBC's longest-running series has introduced Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor to replace Peter Capaldi, whose time as the Doctor has officially ended.

The final scene of the Christmas Special saw the welcoming of Whittaker as the next incarnation of the wandering Time Lord. The actress is the first female Doctor since the show debuted on TV, so her stepping into the Time Lord's shoes is a significant milestone for "Doctor Who."

Titled "Twice Upon a Time," the "Doctor Who" Christmas Special gave a magnificent close to Capaldi's time as the Doctor. The episode wrapped with a spectacular regeneration scene, where Capaldi, who had played the Time Lord since 2014, officially bowed out of the show, with Whittaker finally taking over him. The sequence also gave fans the opportunity to hear some of Whittaker's first words as the 13th Doctor.

The announcement of Whittaker's casting took fans by surprise back in July. For more than a decade, the Time Lord has been depicted as a male, so Whittaker's involvement as the Doctor's new incarnation is a huge change for the series. The introduction of a female Time Lord has bolstered the level of interest in the series, especially after BBC showed on social media the first key scene featuring Whittaker.

"Doctor Who" is one of the most successful series on BBC. Since the reboot debuted in 2005, it has been one of the most watched series on TV in recent times, drawing more and more audience because of its spectacular effects and fantastic plot. The Christmas Special did not only feature Capaldi's departure as the 12th doctor, but it also marked the end of long-time showrunner Steven Moffat's tenure on the series.

"Doctor Who" will return in 2018 on BBC.