'Doctor Who' Season 11 News: First Look With Jodie Whittaker as 13th Doctor; Fans Criticize Actress' Outfit

Facebook/DoctorWho A new look for "Doctor Who" season 11 revealed.

A new look of "Doctor Who" season 11 shows Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor in a striking outfit, which fans reacted negatively to.

BBC America shared a promotional photo for "Doctor Who" season 11, featuring Whittaker as the Time Lord in the upcoming series return.

"New season. New Doctor. New look! #DoctorWho," the post reads, attached to Whittaker wearing blue pants with mustard colored suspenders over a green, red, and yellow striped shirt.

Whittaker is the first actress to play the Time Lord in the series, but fans did not take notice of that. Instead, followers of the show reacted to what Whittaker was wearing in the photo.

Cinema Blend points out that Whittaker's ensemble somehow resonates with the bowties, scarves, sunglasses, and other accessories that the Doctor has been amused with over the past years. However, fans had a lot to say about Whittaker's outfit.

Twitter user @smashtanner said that the first thing that came to mind after seeing the "Doctor Who" season 11 promotional photo was Robin Williams as Mork.

On the other hand, user @Unknownfear described Whittaker's ensemble as "the worst outfit you could put her in."

"Looks like PeeWee Herman. Colors clash, Pants go up to her stomach... everything about this is awful. It's not posh. It's almost creepy. And none of this has anything to do with gender. This is a fashion opinion," the post continued.

Followers continued to argue about Whittaker's outfit on the Twitter post, with some complimenting the ensemble and also pointing out that she had interesting earrings on.

Meanwhile, fans will see Whittaker as the 13th Doctor ahead of season 11 premiere. Screenrant confirmed that Whittaker will already play as the Time Lord in the Christmas special of "Doctor Who," titled "Twice Upon a Doctor."

Season 11 of "Doctor Who" is slated to premiere in 2018.