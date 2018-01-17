Doctor Who Season 11 News: Jodie Whittaker Recalls How She Got The Coveted Part

Facebook/DoctorWho Thirteenth Time Lord Jodie Whittaker in 'Doctor Who' season 11

Jodie Whittaker admitted that she had to go through a lot in order to be hailed as the first female version of Doctor Who.

In the brand-new issue of the Doctor Who Magazine that was reported by Digital Spy, the new Time Lord mentioned that she had to undergo a series of auditions for months before she got the part.

She also said that her first scene for the long-running British sci-fi series was not the first time for the new showrunner Chris Chibnall to see her portray the role.

"I mean, it was the first time he'd seen me as the Doctor in costume, on the set, but we'd rehearsed, and before that, I'd been through a few months of auditions," the actress stated. That is why the showrunner just told her to trust her own instincts, and she has been right so far.

Whittaker also mentioned that she shot her first scene in the series just one day after her casting announcement as the successor of Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Time Lord has been dropped. "As soon as they made the announcement I was in the studio. I think the announcement happened so they could get me to the TARDIS set to do the regen without it being leaked," the 35-year-old British star also said. "If I'd been seen in Cardiff, being taken to Roath Lock, it would have been very obvious that I was playing the part! So they announced it the day before."

Also, the actress teased that the 11th season of "Doctor Who" will blow the minds of its audience. She also said that playing the highly-coveted role will never be like any other jobs that she has ever had in the past.

Whittaker's stint as the Thirteenth Time Lord in "Doctor Who" season 11 will be aired by BBC One later this year.