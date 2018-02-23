'Doctor Who' Season 11 News, Spoilers: Brand New Logo Unveiled; Rosa Parks To Be Featured?

Facebook/DoctorWho Promotional image for 'Doctor Who'

The 11th season of "Doctor Who" will feature the first female Doctor played by Jodie Whitaker, but that is not the only change that has been made.

A new logo for the series has been unveiled in a video released by the official "Doctor Who" YouTube channel. The brief clip opens with the Tardis whipping through the galaxy as it reveals the snazzy new logo that features an entirely different font and color scheme.

Fans may recall that the previous logo sported a blue and silver palette. This time, "Doctor Who" opted for a bright orange-hued logo with a much sleeker and thinner font face.

"The 'Doctor Who' logo and insignia are the quintessential signifier for the brand," Rafaela Perera, Executive Creative Director for BBC Worldwide, said (via Radio Times). "Our aim was to create modern and elegant designs that were anchored in the things that we love most about 'Doctor Who.'"

A lot of work went into the design of the new logo, with showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Stevens collaborating carefully with creative agency Little Hawk to produce the outcome. The new logo will be featured in all official "Doctor Who" merchandise.

As for what to expect from the new season, a brand new TARDIS will be introduced to go along with the new female Doctor. Additionally, there will be new characters named Graham, Ryan, and Yasmin to be played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, respectively.

There is also a rumor going around that the 11th season could feature civil rights activist Rosa Parks. Since the Doctor travels through time and space, it would not be too far-fetched to think that she might cross paths with the famous activist. The speculation first started going around when two actors were listed on Spotlight to be playing "Raymond Parkes" and "Fred Grey," who were Parks' husband and attorney, respectively.

"Doctor Who" season 11 will premiere in autumn 2018.