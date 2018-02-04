Facebook/DoctorWho Jodie Whittaker stars as the new Time Lord in 'Doctor Who' season 11

The first episode of "Doctor Who" season 11 has been extended to offer a full introduction to Jodie Whittaker as the new titular character.

The listings for the upcoming "Doctor Who" season 11 for the BBC Worldwide Showcase in Liverpool revealed that episode 1 will be 65 minutes long, Radio Times confirmed. The first episode of the new season was intended to be 25 minutes longer than the usual episodes so that the series can properly introduce Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Episode 1 will also introduce her Tardis team, which are portrayed by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gil. However, the following episodes will have the standard 50-minute run.

BBC Worldwide already released the listing for episode 1 of "Doctor Who" season 11, which goes, "Series 11 heralds a brand-new era for Doctor Who with a world-class team at the helm."

"Bigger and bolder than ever, this series marks the arrival of Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor – a super-smart force of nature, alongside a team of new and delightful characters. The show will be full of action and adventure, humour and thrills. An unmissable high-end drama everyone will enjoy," the listing continued.

It also revealed that season 11 lead writer Chris Chibnail had a whole new vision that he applied to the series.

Meanwhile, Whittaker shared in a previous interview with Doctor Who Magazine that she's very fortunate to be playing the Thirteenth Doctor.

"There is no other job in the world like this, where you can see so many different worlds, meet such amazing characters and speak such extraordinary dialogue," Whittaker explained. She also hopes that season 11 will "blow the audience's minds" similar to how the script amazed her when she read it.

Whittaker also claimed that playing the Thirteenth Doctor offered her a different kind of world from any character she's ever portrayed.

"Doctor Who" season 11 is slated to premiere this 2018 on BBC.