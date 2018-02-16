'Doctor Who' Season 11 Release Date, Spoilers: Rosa Parks to Appear in Newest Season?

Facebook/DoctorWho Thirteenth Time Lord Jodie Whittaker in "Doctor Who" season 11

The 11th season of the long-running British sci-fi show "Doctor Who" will premiere in autumn, a bit later than usual, because of conflicting schedules with the show's new lead writer and executive producer.

According to a report by Broadcast, fans will have to wait for quite some time to get a chance to experience the first female Doctor in the show's history as it is not set to premiere until autumn.

After the conclusion of season 10, Steven Moffat, former showrunner of the series, stepped down from his position and was replaced by Chris Chibnall, best known for his work on "Torchwood" and "Broadchurch." However, it is because of his work on the latter that the series will return so late because he still has some commitments to "Broadchurch" that he has to finish before moving on to "Doctor Who."

But even though it is going to be a while before the TARDIS flies through time and space once again, there are some bubbling rumors beginning to surface on what the new season will focus on. It seems that at least one episode of the new season will be focusing on a certain famous Civil Rights activist in American history.

One avid fan noticed that actor David Rubin is set to play a role in this new season. Who is he playing? None other than Raymond Parks, the husband of Rosa Parks, the first lady of the civil rights movement.

If that was not enough evidence that the TARDIS will be taking a trip to 1950s America, the same fan as before spotted that actor Aki Omoshaybi will play a character named Fred Gray in the same season. For anyone that needs to brush up on their American history, Fred Gray was Rosa Parks' attorney during this historical moment in time further cementing the idea that the 13th Doctor will be interacting with Rosa Parks.

"Doctor Who" will return later this year, presumably in autumn, and, unless more news surfaces, should air on BBC One.