'Doctor Who' Season 11 Spoilers: New Big Bad Is A Scottish Royalty

Facebook/DoctorWho Promotional image for 'Doctor Who'

New Time Lord (Jodie Whittaker) will pit against Scottish royalty in the upcoming season of "Doctor Who."

According to Digital Spy, actor Alan Cumming has been tapped by the BBC series to play the role of the monarch, King James I. He revealed the news via Will Young and Chris Sweeney's podcast Homo Sapiens, stating that he was about to go and film an episode for the sci-fi series. Cumming mentioned that his character is a "kind of dandy, foppy, coward who kind of comes alright in the end." He also teased that James I might recur in the next installments.

Cummings will be the latest actor to appear as a historical figure in "Doctor Who." Previously, Ian McNeice played the role of Winston Churchill, while Pauline Collins was Queen Victoria. As for Tony Curran, he portrayed Vincent van Gogh in the 2010 "Vincent and the Doctor." Cumming said that he was approached to play the royalty's part, promising that he would be a "nice baddie." James is set to make the Time Lord's life hell as she steps into the TARDIS as the first ever female Doctor.

Meanwhile, though very few details have been revealed for season 11, speculations are rife that the Time Lord will be doing a lot of traveling in the past. It has been previously revealed that production has been moved to Portsmouth, UK, specifically to a town called Little Woodham. The place is said to be a "living history," a village put together out of seventeenth century materials.

Set photos seem to indicate that Little Woodham will be a backdrop for an episode set in the Middle Ages. The costumes reportedly worn by the actors are said to be huge hints about the said storyline. Other spoilers reveal that the TARDIS will be travelling to more recent timelines. For instance, Whittaker's character and her friends will be meeting activist Rosa Parks when she made a difference in the 1960s in the U.S. Civil Rights movement.

"Doctor Who" season 11 is expected to air in the Autumn.