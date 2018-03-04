'Doctor Who' Season 11 Spoilers: Set Photos Hint at The New Doctor's Visit to Medieval Times

Facebook/DoctorWho Promotional image for 'Doctor Who'

The filming for "Doctor Who" Season 11 with the new main protagonist portrayed by Jodie Whittaker continues, and paparazzi photos taken during production hints that part of the series will be set in the medieval times.

"Doctor Who" Season 11's cast and crew were recently spotted at Alver Valley and Little Woodham, which is also known as "The Seventeenth Century Village," both in the English town of Gosport. In one of the photos that surfaced online, the actors can be seen donning costumes for a medieval time setting.

While Whittaker was not pictured in the same type of outfit, the lead actress was on the set, which caused many to believe that one of the featured eras for Season 11 will date far back in history. It is also important to note that since she will be traveling to this era through the TARDIS, seeing her in the same costumes as the other actors will not be necessary.

"Doctor Who" Season 11 is slated to premiere in October this year, which means there is still a lot to know about the adventures the new Doctor will embark on. However, there are already several signs that fans are in for some major changes.

A few days ago, BBC One revealed an all-new logo for "Doctor Who" that was in line with celebrating the franchise's new Doctor.

Meanwhile, one of the changes also expected to happen in the show comes with the help of the special effects team who worked on the movie "Blade Runner 2049."

Visual effects producer Louise Hastings told RadioTimes: "The decision was made that when Steven Moffat and the rest of his team stood down from Doctor Who and the new team came in, that they would also mix up the vendors as well."

Whittaker is the Thirteenth Doctor in the entire franchise following Peter Capaldi who took on the role of the Twelfth Doctor from 2013 to 2017. For the show's Christmas special last December, Capaldi was joined by the First Doctor played by David Bradley.

The official trailer for the said Christmas special episode was also the first time Whittaker was introduced as the Thirteenth Doctor.