'Doctor Who' Season 11 Spoilers: When Will The Thirteenth Time Lord Return?

Twitter/BBC Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth doctor of "Doctor Who" Season 11.

After her debut as the Thirteenth Time Lord in the previously released "Doctor Who" Christmas special, fans of the iconic British sci-fi drama are waiting to see how Jodie Whittaker will fare in her first full episode when the series returns for season 11.

In the Christmas special, the Twelfth Time Lord played by Peter Capaldi burst into flames to regenerate and turned into Whittaker's Thirteenth Time Lord before the final seconds of the episode. She is known as the first female Doctor in the history of the show, which has been airing since 1963.

The release date of Whittaker's first full-length episode remains under wraps, but Radio Times revealed that the premiere episode of "Doctor Who" season 11 will be one hour long.

Aside from Whittaker, the 11th season of "Doctor Who" will also star "The Chase" host Bradley Walsh as the Time Lord's new companion Graham. They will also be joined by Tosin Cole who will play the role of Ryan and Mandip Gill as the character named Yasmin.

Another change is expected to come when the next installment of "Doctor Who" returns. According to reports, BBC purchased a brand-new high-end camera kit to give the show a better "cinematic" look.

"The BBC have made a monumental leap here to enhance the look of Doctor Who and I'm sure the fans will not be disappointed with the distinctly cinematic results that this lens and camera combo will afford them," Films at 59 hire client manager David Wride said in an interview with Broadcast in early December.

The upcoming season of "Doctor Who" will also have a new showrunner in Chris Chibnall, since Steven Moffat also left the show after season 10.

BBC is still silent about the premiere date of "Doctor Who" season 11, but the legendary sci-fi drama is expected to air sometime in Autumn 2018.