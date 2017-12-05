Facebook/DoctorWho Jodie Whittaker stars as the new Time Lord in 'Doctor Who' season 11

After Jodie Whittaker has been named as the new Time Lord in "Doctor Who" season 11, details about the show's upcoming season had been under wraps. But new information about the new Doctor had been revealed by Steven Moffat.

The outgoing showrunner revealed in an interview with Radio Times that Whittaker has the ability to give life to the iconic character that has been reincarnated on TV numerous times.

"In such a tiny moment, she's given us the Doctor we've always known, but in, to say the least, a new way," Moffatt stated. "We are in for a very exciting run."

The series' departing showrunner did not explain how Whittaker's version of the Time Lord will be different from her predecessor Peter Capaldi's occasional grumpy nature. But it can be expected to see her give a lighter personality to the fan-favorite fictional character.

In a separate interview with The Telegraph, Moffat explained why he opted to introduce a female Time Lord later in the series instead of having an actress portray the role earlier when the position had been vacated by Matt Smith.

"We could have replaced Matt Smith with a woman, given that his Doctor was more sexless and less of a lad, but then I got obsessed with seeing Peter in the Tardis," Moffat stated.

He also confessed that he never regretted the decision of casting a male lead instead of a woman despite the demand. He also claimed that he based his decision on everyone's opinions.

"This isn't a show exclusively for progressive liberals; this is also for people who voted Brexit. That's not me politically at all - but we have to keep everyone on board," the outgoing TV executive also said.

Whittaker's version of the Time Lord is expected to be introduced in the upcoming Christmas Special of "Doctor Who" on BBC1.