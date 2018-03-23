'Doctor Who' Updates: How Long Will Jodie Whittaker Play the Titular Time Lord?

Facebook/DoctorWho Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Time Lord in 'Doctor Who' season 11

Jodie Whittaker's time as the Thirteenth Doctor is fast approaching, but the actress' tenure in "Doctor Who" remains unknown.

The first female Time Lord will begin her tenure when "Doctor Who" season 11 premieres in October, but details about her stay in the series are being kept under wraps. When asked by journalist Chrissy Illey for her blog to set the record straight about her stay in the highly-popular British sci-fi TV saga, the actress said that she is "not allowed to answer that."

Whittaker's decision to stay mum about the subject is not surprising, since BBC typically wants to treat the details of the show as highly-guarded secrets. However, it could be possible that the actress signed up for at least two seasons of the series based on her answers when asked how she felt when she was appointed as the first female lead.

"It feels completely overwhelming; as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you're told you can and can't be," Whittaker stated in the interview.

She also shared all the hardships that she had to go through to be able to get the role, particularly in the audition process. According to the actress, she had to endure a long time of waiting to know if she got the part.

"And I was going, 'Please, please tell me, please.' I had three meetings and a self-take and then they needed more scenes so I had to take another self-take and then a final meeting," she also said.

Aside from Whittaker, season 11 of "Doctor Who" will introduce three new companions — Graham, Ryan, and Yasmin, who will be portrayed by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, respectively.

"Doctor Who" season 11 is slated to premiere on BBC in October 2018.