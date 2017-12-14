'Doki Doki Literature Club' To Get A Mobile Version

Facebook/Doki Doki Literature Club Promotional image for 'Doki Doki Literature Club'

Team Salvato's visual novel "Doki Doki Literature Club" is will be getting a mobile version soon according to the studio's founder. Dan Salvato said that they are currently exploring the possibility of developing an official mobile port after many clones and apps based on the game began made their way to the App Store and Google Play.

In a recent blog post, Salvato said that developers trying to make a quick buck with their visual novel with apps along with the constant messages from fans regarding their authenticity of these products have become a constant source of stress for him.

"I keep getting messages from people asking if these apps are legit," Salvato wrote. "It's stressful and concerning when so much of the community is coming to me with feelings of uncertainty about the apps."

Team Salvato has not released an official mobile port of the game, however, there have been several unofficial ports are floating around digital storefronts. As such, they have already updated the Fan Content Guidelines preventing them from uploading "Doki Doki Literature Club" assets to public app stores. They are also considering an official port of the game.

"I am exploring the possibility of developing an official mobile port of DDLC, which may have some differences from the desktop version," Salvato revealed, however, given the game's current state, they are still reluctant to work on a porting the game. "There are also some updates and bug fixes I want to make to the game before I'm comfortable with it being on a mobile platform. In other words, I'm not comfortable with the game being ported to mobile as-is."

Since its release on Sept. 22, 2017, the visual novel quickly gained a cult following. Three months later, Team Salvato announced that the game has surpassed one million downloads with Dan Salvato promising to bring more DDLC-related content.

"Doki Doki Literature Club" is currently available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux.