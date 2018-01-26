Don Johnson Confirms Daughter Dakota Johnson's Relationship With Chris Martin

REUTERS/Mark Makela Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the fifth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Don Johnson might have just confirmed the dating rumors surrounding his daughter, Dakota Johnson.

For quite some time now, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress has been linked to rock star Chris Martin. In December, they were spotted in France together, though they made a point to walk separately in order to deflect suspicions.

But, at the National Television Awards recently, Dakota's father seemed to confirm speculations and even commented on his daughter's relationship.

"Yeah, that's... uh troubling, isn't it?" the "Miami Vice" alum joked to Digital Spy. "No, she's a big girl, she can handle herself!"

It does not seem like the 68-year-old actor is bothered by his daughter's romance with the Coldplay frontman, despite reports that he is "suspicious" of their relationship. According to Gossip Cop, there is no truth to the rumor, which also claims that Don is concerned that Martin will break Dakota's heart. An insider familiar with the situation spoke to the fact check site recently and slammed the false report.

Apart from being spotted together at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, the couple has also gone out several other times. In October, the two were sighted having dinner together at a sushi restaurant. The following month, Dakota was seen hanging at the sound booth at a Coldplay concert in Argentina. They were also seen at a Nick Cave concert in Israel later that same month. And, it looks like things are getting really serious between them.

"They've gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another," a source told Us Weekly. "Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It's more than just a fling."

The "How to Be Single" star was previously in an on-and-off relationship with model and rock star Matthew Hitt of the band "Drowners." Martin, on the other hand, divorced from actress Gwyneth Paltrow after a decade together. They have two children: Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.