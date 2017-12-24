Donald Glover Starts Recording Simba's Lines for 'The Lion King'

Youtube/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ireland A screenshot from the official trailer of the "The Lion King 3D."

Disney's live-action version of "The Lion King" is currently in the works and a new set photo from the film reveals that actor Donald Glover has already started working on it. Earlier this week, director Jon Favreau shared a photo from the set of the "The Lion King," showing Glover doing some voice work for Simba.

After Disney confirmed last month that Glover would play Simba in the upcoming film, a new behind-the-scenes photo from "The Lion King" shows the actor already starting to record some of Simba's lines in a sound studio. Favreau shared the image on Instagram and captioned it "Simba returns!"

In making "The Lion King," Favreau is reportedly using the same technology he used in "The Jungle Book" to make the creatures in the film look real, just as the creatures in "The Jungle Book" looked incredibly real. During Disney's D23 Expo last summer, the studio showed some footage from the film and assured fans that the remake will remain faithful to the animated version of "The Lion King," which is one of the most beloved Disney films of all time.

Aside from Glover, other confirmed members of the voice cast include Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Eric Andre as Azizi, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, JD McCrary as Young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala. James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the original film, will also return to voice the character in the remake.

Production for the film started in October. Previously, Favreau confirmed that the film will include songs from the original animated film.

"The Lion King" remake is set to arrive in theaters on July 19, 2019.