Donald Trump Jr. Attacks George Takei On Social Media Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Donald Trump Jr. attacks George Takei on social media following the latter's alleged sexual misconduct involving male model Scott Brunton. Takei has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump Jr.'s father President Donald Trump, particularly on the topic sexual assault.

"This didn't age well. Maybe George shouldn't opine about victims ever again," Trump Jr. tweeted on Sunday following the wake of the allegations against Takei. He is referring to Takei's June tweet that accused Ivanka Trump of playing the victim after an interview she did with Fox and Friends.

"Yes, Ivanka, by all means, you're the victim here. Persecution complex clearly runs in the family," Takei wrote in the tweet in question. The "Star Trek" actor wrote the tweet in response to Ivanka's interview where she talked about her surprise over the "viciousness" and "ferocity" that greeted her father's presidency.

The allegations against Takei began when Brunton came forward on Friday to say that he was groped by Takei when he was just 24. According to him, the actor, then aged 43, invited him to his condo one night after he broke up with his then boyfriend. It was there that Takei took advantage of him by pulling his pants down and groping him.

"This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it," Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter. "It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it."

The 80-year-old actor was quick to deny the allegations of sexual assault while at the same time, placed the blame on the Russians whom he claims are influencing Twitter to cause discord. He claims this was revenge for when he criticized Putin's anti-LGBT policies as a gay rights activist.

After Kevin Spacey coming out of the closet, this is perhaps the most creative excuse to deflect allegations of sexual assault which has been prevalent in Hollywood in the past few weeks.