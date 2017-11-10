Donald Trump Sends Message to North Korea, Threatens Not to 'Underestimate' US

Reuters/Yuri Grupas U.S. President Donald J. Trump sends a message to North Korea.

United States President Donald J. Trump sent out a message to North Korea, warning them not to underestimate the country for not responding to the nuclear threats.

During Trump's visit to President Moon Jae-in, the United States President called out North Korea while speaking to the parliament of South Korea.

President Trump warned North Korea not to "underestimate" the United States just because they haven't been reacting to Pyongyang's nuclear threats, BBC reports. He also addressed North Korea's Kim Jong-un and cautioned him about being involved with nuclear weapons.

"The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer. ... "Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face," said Trump.

He also addressed the nation of North Korea, saying that their administration has made their country an unsafe and an unhappy place to live in.

"They are putting your regime in grave danger. ... North Korea is not the paradise your grandfather envisioned. It is a hell that no person deserves," said Trump.

In addition to his messages, President Trump called on Russia and China — North Korea's biggest economic supporter — to drop the nuclear weapon-ridden country in all ties.

However, President Trump took a turn in his speech and offered North Korea a more peaceful option.

"Despite every crime you've committed... we will offer you a path for a better future," said the U.S. president.

Currently, President Trump is visiting China and counterpart Xi Jinping, where one of the important issues that they will address is North Korea, along with the trade business.

President Trump also reiterated his message on Twitter.

"NoKo has interpreted America's past restraint as weakness. This would be a fatal miscalculation. Do not underestimate us. AND DO NOT TRY US," his post reads, attached to a short clip of his visit to South Korea.