DONTNOD Provides Exciting New Update on Upcoming 'Life is Strange' Game

DONTNOD Entertainment An image from for "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm"

Apart from the release of the final episode of "Life is Strange: Before the Storm," DONTNOD Entertainment had one more treat to give to fans.

The studio announced on their blog post that gamers will get to hear more about the upcoming game set in the "Life is Strange" universe that they announced last year.

"When a door closes, a window opens... or, something like that. We now look forward to the coming months, when Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet's team at DONTNOD returns to present the new story and characters of the next 'Life is Strange,'" they wrote. "Until then, Farewell!" the studio added.

It is unclear when exactly fans will get their first look at "Life is Strange," but the hope is that it will make an appearance at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this June.

When the game was first announced, DONTNOD said that they were not ready to reveal what it will be about just yet. They just promised that they are doing their best to make sure it is "the very best game we can create."

From the looks of it, the right time they mentioned then is closer than fans think. While "Life is Strange: Before the Storm" has reached the end of the line with the release of the "Farewell" episode, it will not be a long time before fans of the series will have new content from the franchise to chomp on.

This new "Life is Strange" game will have a new story with a new set of characters. Naturally, there is no word yet if familiar faces will pop up. DONTNOD is hopeful that players will be very happy with how "Farewell" turns out. The studio is proud of the hard work and love they put into the episode.

"Without knowing if or when we might once again see these characters, Deck Nine Games took extra time and care to craft this 'Farewell' episode into something meaningful that will stay with everyone who plays it," they wrote.