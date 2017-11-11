'DOOM' Nintendo Switch News: Devs Reveal Hardcore, Gory Launch Trailer; Reports Surprised at Good Gameplay Performance

Facebook/doom Promotional image for 'Doom' on Nintendo Switch

Bethesda Softworks recently showcased what "DOOM" would look like when played on a Nintendo Switch via a hardcore and gory launch trailer. Meanwhile, early reviews of the new port were surprised at how the game performed well on the hybrid portable console.

Last Friday, "DOOM's" Nintendo Switch port officially launched. In a trailer that ran over a minute, Bethesda showed how the game would look like in the portable console using its handheld and docked modes.

The game is known for its hellish theme and monsters, and players got to see how it would look like killing these creatures from a first-person perspective.

According to the video's description, Nintendo Switch players will take on the role of a "lone DOOM Marine" whose mission leads him "through the depths of Hell and beyond." As the trailer showed, players will be slashing and shooting monsters with their weapons. There were also parts of the clip where the protagonist dismembered a demon's lower jaw with his bare hands and stabbed the enemy's eye with it.

As for the game's content, the Nintendo Switch's "DOOM" will have an arcade mode just like in the title's other versions. While the port also supports the multiplayer mode, due the console's storage limitations, it can be accessed as a separate download.

However, it is important to note that game modes released as separate downloads were already included in the base game's total cost.

On the other hand, several news outlets who have already reviewed the Nintendo Switch port of "DOOM" agreed that the stable performance of the game was surprising. Due to the device's design and build, it had some limitations relative to the capacities of a conventional gaming console such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

However, the reviews proved that despite the Nintendo Switch's smaller built-in hardware and specs, the portable console was still able to deliver a stable performance of the game.

In Kotaku's review, the publication said the gameplay for "DOOM" on the Nintendo Switch was "stable" on a 30 frames-per-second framerate both on its docked and handheld modes However, it will still not compare to the smooth play of a 60 fps "DOOM" on other consoles.

Meanwhile, Polygon noted that while some found the release of "DOOM" for the Switch to be surprising, the more shocking fact was that it played "actually pretty great" in it. The review also noted that the newest port of the title was a good example of the way the Switch was changing the stereotype of the supposed quality of a handheld video game.

However, Polygon also reiterated that developer id Software had to work on the technical aspect of the game just to bring it to Switch players.