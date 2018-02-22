'DOOM' On Nintendo Switch To Feature Motion Controls

Bethesda/Id Software "Doom" on the Nintendo Switch gives up little, running pretty much the same minus the level editor.

"DOOM" developer id Software and partner studio Panic Button has rolled out the most recent update to the game's Nintendo Switch port. While the much-awaited fix to issues such as frame-rate snags and audio bugs included, the update added something new and exciting: a new "motion control" toggle.

Yes, after Nintendo teased the feature in "Splatoon 2," id Software has decided it would be a good idea to equip their demon-infested game with the same feature. Whether fans will appreciate the new addition is still unclear, however, id Software definitely surprised everyone with a first for a first-person shooter.

When people think of motion controls they often think of "Metroid Prime 3: Corruption" or "Red Steel" from the days of the Nintendo Wii. Using the Wii remote to aim allowed for more accuracy but had the effect of causing players' wrists to hurt due to extending them for long periods.

However, the new motion controls featured in "DOOM" are nothing of the sort. Instead, it resembles a common FPS control scheme, as seen in series like "Halo" and "Call of Duty" where all the moving and aiming is done with joysticks.

It's definitely an improvement over the hand-cramping original controls in portable mode. Id Software also added the useful feature of fine-tuning up, down, left, and right aiming by gently nudging any Switch control scheme around to those directions.

However, it's not the only new addition to the game. Also included in this update are Multiplayer Parties which makes it easier to group up and play with your friends in multiplayer. Also, the "DOOM" home menu icon has been changed in order to mimic the look of the classic game.

Hopefully, more developers follow id Software's footsteps and implement motion controls in their future game releases for the Switch. And why stop there? Controllers for the PlayStation 4 come with their own mix of gyroscope and accelerometer which could be utilized for such a task.

"DOOM" could serve as a benchmark where giving players enough freedom to tweak and personalize their own motion controls becomes standard for future FPS titles.