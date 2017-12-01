'Doom VFR' To Feature Two Classic Maps From Original Game

Doom official website Promotional picture for "Doom."

What could be better than killing demons in "Doom VFR?" Simple, killing demons inside two classic Doom levels, because that's what Bethesda has in store for id Software's upcoming standalone virtual reality game.

IGN has confirmed that Toxic Refinery and Nuclear Plant will both be available to play when the game is released next month. Not only will the two maps be playable, they will also come in full low-res glory with everything from the walls to the objects looking exactly as they did over two decades ago.

Of course, the enemies will also be in their original hiding place and will be ripped from last year's game complete all them new-fangled 3D graphics, but who cares? It's classic "Doom" in 2017 baby!

The classic maps are played in the same way as the full game, with either a pair of Move controllers or a standard DualShock. Free movement, which the studio calls 'dash' movement, is also an option so it feels like a standard first-person shooter rather than teleporting from one position to the next.

The classic maps can be unlocked via the main campaign although Bethesda has yet to reveal details as to how although it is probable that it will be the same way as 2016's console version.

"Doom VFR" is Bethesda's biggest IP (intellectual property) revival since it released "Skyrim VR", the 2011 game's port to Sony's PlayStation VR. Unlike "Skyrim" VR though, the 2016 demon shooter's VR adaptation was rebuilt from the ground up and will also be available on the HTC Vive.

"Doom VFR" was announced during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo along with Bethesda's other game titles. Set to be released on Dec. 1, the game is currently available for pre-order on Steam and the PlayStation Store for $29.99. Sony is also offering a bundle for the PSVR which includes the console along with a copy of the game.