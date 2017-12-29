'Doomsday Clock #2' Review Roundup: Looming Nuclear Crisis Brings Two Worlds Together

"Doomsday Clock #2" is the second outing of what is expected to be an immense project, one where the world of "Watchmen" collides with the DC Universe and its heroes. The series is ongoing since Nov. 22 and features Geoff Johns' writing paired with the art of Gary Frank.

It's more of a "Watchmen" sequel than a side story, too, as writer Johns described the ongoing series to the New York Comic Con crowd earlier this year, according to IGN. As such, it borrows more from the slow buildup of the "Watchmen" series rather than the more established action frames of the usual DC Universe chapter.

Facebook/dccomics In "Doomsday Clock #2," The Dark Knight discovers another relic from the "Watchmen" world.

IGN's Jesse Schedeen notes how Johns and Frank go beyond that and how they make use of the iconic nine-panel layout that characterizes the original "Watchmen" series, to great effect. In the same way that Moore and Gibbons made careful use of pacing and structure in the original comics, the same attention was obvious two chapters into the "Doomsday Clock" saga.

Schedeen gives this effort from Johns and Frank a strong nine out of ten, pointing out that their decision to take their time with the story and the art is paying off.

Newsarama's Dustin Partridge, meanwhile, gives "Doomsday Clock #2" an eight out of ten while calling it a "'Watchmen' Remix with a point and something to prove." While as faithful to the originals as "Doomsday Clock #1," the team has begun to stretch the ways they can express the nine-panel format, leading the series from just being a "Watchmen" remake and into a new classic story of its own.

This chapter would also be an iconic meeting as Rorschach meets Batman, as a first of many meetings between the "Watchmen" roster and the DC Universe cast. Rorschach, Ozymandias, and two costumed crooks have traveled to the DC Universe to look for the missing Doctor Manhattan, seeking his help to stop a looming global nuclear war in their world, as Polygon recaps.