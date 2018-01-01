'Doraemon' News: Anime Returning to TV With 'Crayon Shin-chan' Collaboration

Doraemon recently returned to the small screen to accompany fans to the new year and will be back for more.

This is in the form of a one-hour special featuring new and familiar adventures and misadventures of the beloved robot cat and his good trouble magnet of a pal Nobita.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Percymanuel) The logo for the 2005 "Doraemon" anime.

In the first short, which is titled "Zodiac Transformation Dice," Doraemon gives Nobita the opportunity to turn himself into animals from the Chinese zodiac.

The second story "Dream Channel" comes straight from the "Doraemon" manga and sees Nobita earn the ability to watch people's dreams through a magic television as he makes his attempt to fight off his insomnia.

The 2007 "Doraemon" episode "Typhoon Fuuko" was shown after the said shorts. There, fans once again got the chance to watch Nobita's plan to get a pet bird take a disastrous turn when he hatches a baby hurricane instead.

The special also promotes the release of the upcoming "Doraemon" movie titled "Nobita's Treasure Island" releasing this spring and sees the duo as they hang out aboard a real 50-foot sailing ship.

More "Doraemon" shorts will also be released in the coming days, this time as part of a collaborative project with another favorite cartoon "Crayon Shin-chan."

Next week, fans will get to watch new versions of the 2005 "Doraemon" episode "God Robot Extends His Hand of Love" and "Getting Rich with the Yen-cil." The 2009 installment "Nobizaemon's Treasure" will also get a rerun.

The "Doraemon" and "Crayon Shin-chan" collaboration project will be aired in Japan for the Winter Anime Festival on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

During the show's run, players can take part in a quiz to get a chance to win a complete set of "Doraemon" that includes the first 24 volumes of the manga and the book "Doraemon Monogatari" by Shintarou Mugiwara.