'DOTA 2' Update: Newest Patch Rewards Good Support Players

Valve Perhaps "DOTA 2" will see an influx of support players now that it is a more rewarding role.

The newest update for Valve's "DOTA 2" has just come out and, perhaps as a way to get more people playing the role or to reward those that have dedicated a lot of time in it, a major change in the patch greatly benefits support players.

Dubbed as update 7.09, the biggest change is the fact that, when an allied hero clears a stacked neutral camp, the person that stacked the camp will receive a bonus 15 percent of the gold gained from it. No bonus gold is given if the person that cleared the camp is the same that stacked it, nor will it be given if an enemy clears the camp instead. To assist players that are new to the concept of stacking, a sound cue will now play when a successful stack occurs.

This basically encourages support players to learn how to stack a camp properly as it is one of the core practices of a support that is often overlooked. Just as a bonus thing, the final game scoreboard will also show off just how many camps a player has stacked, for bragging rights, of course. In addition to that, the courier will also only cost 50 gold, allowing supports to have more early game income to purchase whatever they need to sustain their lane and help out their carry.

Update 7.09 is the second in the patch in the new experimental phase that lead developer IceFrog announced at the start of the month. Unlike the old system where "DOTA 2" players would have to wait about two to three months before any major patches, IceFrog and the team now want to try releasing smaller patches every two weeks. They plan to go about this for six months before evaluating if it worked or not, so expect about 10 more minor patches to come out by then.