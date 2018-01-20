'Downton Abbey' Movie Rumors: Star Phyllis Logan Says Revival Film Is 'Not Dead'

Facebook/DowntonAbbey Promotional image for 'Downton Abbey'

No official news regarding the "Downton Abbey" movie has been released, but one of the show's stars insists that the project is still alive.

While speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour recently, actress Phyllis Logan explained that the revival movie has not been shut down. Logan, who portrayed housekeeper Mrs. Hughes on the British drama series, also revealed that there is already a script for the potential film.

"It's not dead in the water by any means, but then I'm waiting for the call," Logan said (via TV Guide). "There is a script floating around, but I think they're waiting until it's sort of finalized before any of us get a proper look at it."

This is not the first time Logan has spoken about the "Downton Abbey" movie. In December, Logan told the Daily Mail that a script was being rewritten. She also revealed that the cast has been asked to about their schedules in 2018. While nothing has been officially confirmed, it can be assumed that the cast was told to keep certain dates free for filming.

"Everyone's been asked what's going on between this date and that date," Logan said. "So we just hope that all the elements – because there are so many – come together. To have a last hurrah with all the characters, going back to the castle and seeing all the old muckers will be fantastic. I'm certainly up for it."

The publication also reported that Highclere Castle will be closed to visitors from May 30 to July 7, 2018. The castle near Newbury in Berkshire is where the original "Downton Abbey" series was shot. It is believed that filming of the exterior and interior will take place on the dates stated.

Of course, fans are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

"Downton Abbey" ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.