'Downton Abbey' Movie Sets Spring Filming, Says Mrs. Hughes Actress Phyllis Logan

The long-awaited "Downton Abbey" movie locked the beginning of its filming date for spring 2018. Actress Phyllis Logan, who played the housekeeper Mrs. Hughes on the show for six seasons, confirmed that they have been asked about clearing off their schedules as work on the movie will soon begin.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Writer Julian Fellowes accepts the award for outstanding miniseries or movie for "Downton Abbey," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011.

Logan also revealed that the cast will get rewritten scripts soon to get the ball rolling. Production also consulted with the actors on their availability.

"Everyone's been asked what's going on between this date and that date," Logan said. "So we just hope that all the elements – because there are so many – come together."

Ever since "Downton Abbey" aired its final episode in December 2015, talks from the cast about a movie spinoff won't die down. The actors also expressed their willingness to return to the set one last time for the big offering. The only problem was getting everyone on the same schedule.

Earlier, reports showed that Highclere Castle, which stands as the setting for "Downton Abbey," closed its booking for public visitors beginning May to July 2018. The move indicated that a possible "Downton Abbey production could be underway on those dates.

Creator Julian Fellowes originally hoped to film the movie after the show ended but the actors have booked other jobs then. Many of the cast members became in demand, thanks to the success of "Downton Abbey" worldwide. Producer NBC Universal International Studios also initially wanted to film the big screen instalment in 2017 for a 2018 release but it was hard to round up 20 cast members with busy careers.

"Downton Abbey" began its run in late 2010 in the U.K. and stirred interest among U.S. viewers and the rest of the world the following year. The show featured the relationships and interactions between the servants and the family of aristocrats. Set from 1912 to 1925, the series also covered historical events to reflect the changing times.