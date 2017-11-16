'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Shows Fearless Side in Netflix's 'Godless' Teaser

"Downton Abbey" actress Michelle Dockery once again stars in a period drama series. But unlike her previous hit show, where she was an aristocrat, Dockery plays a fearless 1800s widow living in a mining town on Netflix's "Godless."

The streaming platform released two teasers to "Godless" that shows Dockery as Alice Fletcher. She lives among a group of women who have to arm and protect themselves from a lawless society in La Belle in New Mexico.

There are fewer men in the mining town following an accident that killed husbands, fathers, and sons. A threat arrives in the person of Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), but he meets resistance from Fletcher and the rest.

Griffin, an outlaw, is actually looking for another outlaw, Roy Goode (Jack O' Connell). The latter killed some men in the gang and Griffin wants his vengeance at the expense of those who might get in his way.

Goode finds refuge in Fletcher's home and it could be a problem since Fletcher doesn't have a good relationship with her neighbors. Will La Belle, however, set their problems with Fletcher aside and come together to make sure that Griffin won't terrorize and ravage its residents and properties?

"Godless" also touches on faith and spirituality. Griffin is depicted as a Bible-reading individual with a skewed sense of justice. As this story takes place in the 1800s, it anchors on men using Christianity as a way to assert their superiority and dominance.

Scott Frank created "Godless" with the help of director Steven Soderbergh and Casey Silver. The Netflix series will run for seven episodes. The show also stars Scoot McNairy (Bill McNue), Merritt Wever (Mary Agnes), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Whitey Winn), Jeremy Bobb (A.T. Grigg), Whitney Able (Anna McNue), Sam Waterston (Marshal John Cook) and Kim Coates (Ed Logan).

"Godless" will launch all episodes on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 3:00 a.m. EST.