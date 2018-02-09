'Downward Spiral: Horus Station' Release Date News: VR Game Set To Arrive This Spring

Steam 'Downward Spiral: Horus Station' set to be released this spring.

The atmospheric sci-fi thriller "Downward Spiral: Horus Station" has finally received a release date. Inspired by shows such as "Space Odyssey," "Twin Peaks," and "Black Mirror," the virtual reality title developed by indie game studio 3rd Eye Studios is set to arrive on the PlayStation VR and the PC this spring.

The game retains the core elements of the original game including an atmospheric campaign that can be played in either single player or with a friend. An eight-player competitive option is also available for those who prefer to face other players online.

The game allows players to explore an abandoned spaceship using zero gravity traversal. This means throwing themselves in the environment as well as using a gun-shaped thruster and a magnetic tool for more effective movement.

Unlike its predecessor, "Downward Spiral: Horus Station" will feature more combat. Utilizing weapons such as bolt throwers and rail guns, players need to take out drone-like enemies in battles held in expansive environments.

The game also features an Explorer mode for those who would rather take a zero gravity stroll inside the spaceship rather than fight robotic enemies. The game's numerous puzzles are also intact giving Explorers something to do as they roam the vast vessel.

The game's main story revolves around finding out what happened aboard Horus Station. However, there's no dialogue or cinematics involved, leaving the player to figure out things without anyone serving as a guide.

The story consists of eight acts and features many new weapon and enemy types not seen in the Prologue. 3rd Eye Studios has yet to announce an exact release date or pricing although these will likely be revealed in the coming months.

The game is also playable on both a regular screen and VR headset although obviously, the latter option provides a more immersive experience. While waiting for the release of "Downward Spiral: Horus Station," fans can check out "Downward Spiral: Prologue" on Steam.