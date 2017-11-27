Dozens Killed in North Korea After Buildings Collapse Following Nuclear Test

KCNA/via Reuters A photo during the luanch testing of the Pukguksong-2 released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 22, 2017.

Kim Jong-un's nuclear testing cannot be called a success — not when dozens of people lay dead in its aftermath.

According to a report from Express, North Korea's nuclear test that took place last September resulted in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which caused several buildings to collapse. Several houses, farms, plus a school located in a village near the Punggye-ri test site, crumbled just minutes after the testing. The news of the earthquake came from defector and research institute South and North Development, two months after the testing happened last Sept. 3.

The report said that the North Korean government did not warn the locals of the possible dangers that may arise from the nuclear testing. Moreover, the government also instructed the farmers to focus on harvesting their crops, instead of helping out in repairing the damage caused by the earthquake.

"Farmers couldn't even think of repairing the damage because they're busy harvesting crops even though three months have passed since their houses were destroyed," shared one source. "Displaced farmers are staying in temporary shelters or living with neighbours whose houses sustained less damage," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Newsweek reported that more than 100 children were killed when their school near the nuclear facility collapsed. "September 3 was a Sunday, but some 150 students were waiting in their classrooms to do some work," said another source, adding, "Casualties occurred when half of the school building crumbled."

North Korea has recently been silent for more than two months when it comes to their nuclear testing attempts. Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that speculations regarding North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un failing health have been growing further, resulting in the country being silent lately. South Korean intelligence reports also said that the leader has gained 40 kilograms since he took power four years ago.

In addition, there have also been claims that Kim is suffering from various illnesses such as gout, hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, added The Guardian's report. "He keeps a close tab on any potential threats to his power, including the military, and he is obsessed with ensuring his personal safety," said Lee Cheol-woo from South Korea's ruling party.

"Because of his habitual binge eating and drinking, he is likely to develop adult [lifestyle] diseases," Lee went on to say.