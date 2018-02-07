Dr. DisRespect Returns to Twitch and Achieves a New Record

Facebook/drdisrespectlive Promotional picture for Dr. Disrespect.

A few months after confessing something personal on live stream, Dr. DisRespect has returned to the Twitch platform, which is a moment that fans may have been waiting for. Further reports indicate that his return to streaming on Twitch may have temporarily overloaded the platform due to the record-breaking number of concurrent views.

According to reports, Dr. DisRespect's return to the scene yielded a grand total of 388,000 in concurrent views. The record for the most concurrent views for a streamer on Twitch was previously held by Tyler1, who is known for being the most toxic player of "League of Legends." Tyler1's return on Jan. 8 was also met with enthusiasm, especially since he was banned by game developer Riot Games for 613 days due to toxic behavior. The most number of concurrent views was 386,000.

Further reports indicate the return of Dr. DisRespect on Twitch may have caused a temporary error in the platform. However, critics and experts generally agree that it might have been a coincidence, considering how Twitch handles far more than 388,000 concurrent viewers a day. Regardless, the report is based on a brief moment wherein Twitch seemed to be incapable of handling the return of the iconic streamer. Twitch has yet to reveal any figure for the peak number, but it is safe to say that he has successfully pushed Tyler1 out of his spot for the record of the most concurrent views for an individual streamer.

Dr. DisRespect took a temporary leave from streaming on Twitch after he released an emotional video that detailed how he cheated on his wife. He shared that he would like to take some time to reflect on his actions and fix the problems he caused. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.