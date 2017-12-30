'Dr. Phil' Denies Guest Allegations Of Enabling Drug and Alcohol Abuse

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Dr. Phil McGraw, television personality and psychologist, talks about cyber-bullying during a hearing of the Healthy Families and Communities Subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2010.

Recent reports have revealed that the guests of "Dr. Phil" are accusing the staff of enabling drug and alcohol abuse in hopes of boosting their ratings. Shortly after the accusations were made, "Dr. Phil" has released a statement denying all allegations vehemently.

According to reports, the investigation was launched by STAT and The Boston Globe and published an expose earlier this week. They spoke with "Survivor: China" winner Todd Herzog, who came on the show in 2013 to talk about his battle with alcoholism. Upon entering the premises of the daytime talk show, he discovered a bottle of vodka in the dressing room and was offered to take Xanax to calm his nerves before heading out. By the time he was called in front of the cameras, he was wasted and had to be carried to his chair.

Herzog relayed that he was detoxing for two days and was entirely sober when he appeared for the taping of his interview on "Dr. Phil." Other guests have also come forward to attest the same enabling behavior of the producers and the staff of the talk show and "Dr. Phil" has come under fire since the situation was revealed. Asked about the issue, the producers released a statement.

"For the past 16 years, the Dr. Phil show has provided valuable information to viewers by telling compelling stories about people who are fighting the battle to overcome alcohol and drug addiction," "Dr. Phil" producers said in a statement, as reported by E!. "Unfortunately, addicts often lash out at the very people who are trying the hardest to help them break the cycle of addiction. Although terribly unfortunate, this is an understandable part of the behavior of addicts on their journey to recovery. Deception, dishonesty and denial are hallmarks of addiction."

More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.