Dr. Phil Weighs in Logan Paul Video Scandal, Gives YouTube Star a Pass

Dr. Phil talks about Logan Paul and his recent video controversy.

Dr. Phil has spoken up about YouTube vlogger Logan Paul and his recent video where he featured a dead body that he found while exploring the known "suicide forest" in Japan, Aokighara.

According to Oprah Winfrey's resident psychologist, people shouldn't be quick to judge Logan despite his "tasteless" video of the Aokigahara forest.

"What was shown was tasteless, it was atrocious. It was something that should not have been done," Dr. Phil shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"But let's call timeout right here. This is a 22-year-old young man.... let's not judge this man's whole life, his whole body of work and everything that he's done over one bad decision," the TV personality continued.

Dr. Phil added that Logan's ill decision does not make him a "horrible person," and that he only didn't know how to handle the situation of committing that terrible mistake.

He also pointed out that use of the world wide web lacks guidance for many, so it's easy for the young people to make the wrong decisions when it comes to sharing information.

"They have the knowledge to handle that technology, but not the wisdom and that's the problem," Dr. Phil said.

Meanwhile, Logan has stopped posting for now since the controversy about his video erupted.

Logan announced on his Twitter that he will be "taking time to reflect." Prior to this, the YouTube vlogger also posted his apology for the said video.

In his apology, Logan claimed that he "didn't do it for views," but he hoped to "make a positive ripple on the internet" by showing his experience in the Aokigahara forest. He also admitted that he mishandled his power of the Internet, and added that it "won't happen again."