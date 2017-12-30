Dr. Pimple Popper TV Show Air Date, News: Sandra Lee's 'This Is Zit' Premieres On TLC

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, more popularly known as Dr. Pimple Popper online, is gearing up for her TV show. "This Is Zit" will mark its premiere on TLC this January.

Lee confirmed the launch of "This is Zit" on television in a post on her Instagram. The show will debut on basic cable on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 10 p.m. EST. The same series will also run on Facebook.

The doctor shot to internet fame because of her clinical videos on pimple popping, blackhead removals and different skin conditions. She started posting her procedures on YouTube over five years ago, which has since earned three million followers.

Her social media profiles have also amassed a large number of following from people who actually enjoying watching dirt squeezed out from a blackhead. In some cases, however, the videos were too gross for comfort that YouTube deleted the content.

"There's some kind of obsessive quality, because when you watch it sucks you in," Dr. Pimple Popper told Forbes in 2016. "I don't exactly know what it is either, but you do get addicted to it," she said, adding, "I'm not doing this for shock value."

Dr. Pimple Popper is based in Southern California. She stated that the videos she shares online are for educational purposes as she wants the public to know about different skin diseases.

Lee will still upload videos online even as her TV show begins its run. She explained how the two platforms will differ.

"On YouTube, you see the videos of my patients getting procedures from my perspective, but don't know the patient. We keep them anonymous," the doctor told Quartz. "On the TLC show, you meet the patients, hear their backstory, see how I and the staff interact with them, see more of my office, and also get to see the patients' follow ups."

