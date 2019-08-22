Drag Queen Story Hour 'greatest grooming program ever devised,' counselor says

A clinical counselor who has worked with over 4,000 serial predators is urging parents to be vigilant after a Texas library hosted a Drag Queen Story Hour for kids featuring a reader who has a criminal record.

Parents in Texas discovered that David Lee Richardson, who goes by the drag name "Miss Kitty Litter" and has been participating in Drag Queen Story Hour events for the Austin Public Library System over the past year, has a criminal record that the library system failed to check before allowing him to be around children.

This is not the first national case of a Drag Queen Story Hour event hosting a reader who has a criminal history and allowing them to interact with children. A man who was charged for sexually assaulting a child was allowed to read to children at a library in Houston last year.

The group Mass Resistance, which has been at the forefront of exposing other sex offenders hiding behind drag names elsewhere in the state, posted evidence of Richardson's history from the Texas Department of Public Safety on its website Tuesday. A criminal history search document shows that in 1996, Richardson was arrested and convicted of offering sex for money, which is prohibited in the state penal code.

Activists also highlighted Richardson's social media postings from earlier this year, which included extremely lewd messages and photos that included swear words, references to prostitution, and celebrations of sexual violence like sado-masochism.

Jon Uhler, a licensed professional counselor who has worked clinically with approximately 4,000 serial predators for over 11 years, said in an interview with The Christian Post on Wednesday that he believes Drag Queen Story Hour events constitute "the greatest grooming program ever devised" and predators "are laughing all the way to the bank."

While drag queens reading stories to children at public libraries has been billed as an innocuous activity, community groups and mothers who resist are right to oppose it, he adds, because sexual predators and offenders prioritize convincing people to doubt their instincts and think that their "red flags" are nonsense.

"The question is: Why are these men dressed in women's underwear and drag wanting greater access to children?" Uhler asked.

He noted that because predators can calculate that the public senses something off-putting about them, they manipulate perceptions about what they are really doing. Such has been the case with the public relations efforts surrounding the Drag Queen Story Hour.

"Their favorite phrase is: 'Well, I know what it looks like but it's really not that,'" he said.

"So now they've spun it. And what we're hearing from these guys is 100 percent a lie."

Uhler calls the push to foment confusion in the minds of children and break down their boundaries with gender-bending messages through such things as gender fluidity lessons in schools and the Drag Queen Story Hour at libraries amount to a "moral e-bola virus" that is spreading rapidly through society.

"We cannot afford to do nothing because we have very darkened and deviant individuals that are predators [going] after our kids and they are expanding. To not do anything is to hand our kids over [to them]," he said.

But Uhler does not believe marching and picketing Drag Queen Story Hour events is effective because by the time they are scheduled it's almost always too late. Instead, parents should go to the events and tape what goes on with their phones or hidden cameras and then expose it.

"The only way this is going to be stopped is if the public sees that every single time, at every single one of these, really perverse things are going on. So you let their own actions speak for themselves," Uhler said.

"But then at the same time, you go to the decision makers, usually the county commissioners or supervisors, and follow the money. Whoever has the checkbook for the library, that's who you talk to," he added, noting that he has never met a public official who has a clinical background in working forensically with sex offenders.

Because of their lack of expertise, these people in office have no meaningful way of assessing risk, and determining who is and is not a predator.

"Predators are using this [Drag Queen Story Hour] as a test to find out the degree of resolve of that community," he continued. "And if it's easy pickings, trust me, predators are going to begin to flock to that community."

While he could not comment definitively on the specifics of the funding streams behind the Drag Queen Story Hour, a nonprofit organization that began in San Francisco in 2015, he does not consider these events as something many communities would ordinarily have.

"You just don't have this degree of coordination," he said. "If you look at how many libraries around the country now are hosting these, that takes time, effort, energy, money, and coordination. You cannot tell me that this is just some spontaneous thing in local communities that just happen to be all happening at the same time, that this is an organic movement."

Uhler created the nation's first intensive treatment program within solitary confinement and headed up one of Pennsylvania's high intensity sex offender programs for predators and has written hundreds of parole sex offender psychological evaluations.

Asked to respond on the how men become deviants, he replied that it is "100 percent" fueled by pornography.